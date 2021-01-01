Loading…
CBD Mods

Hemp Tea

About this product

Hemp Tea 3.5 grams,

Cured and seedless hemp leaf and flower,

Allow the leaves infuse for 5 to 8 minutes in a cup of boiling water.

we advise the use of a tea strainer,

Amazing taste profile, can be sweetened with honey!!

CBD From natural sources, Can be used for tea, extractions, isolates and tinctures

EU Grown bio hemp, No pesticides or added chemicals, 100% hemp

Packed in convenient resealable foodsafe mylar/foil pouches

We have tested hundreds of samples of CBD hemp from many growers and we are sure this is the best available on the market
