Root Origins products are born of only the highest grade hemp. Our hemp is grown without fungicides, herbicides or pesticides. Our GMP-Certified labs extract 99.9% CBD, the highest concentration of CBD on the market, creating a nanoscale crystal powder known as an Isolate. Tested by independent cannabis testing facilities, our isolates contain no more than .3% THC (.3% being legal in all 50 states), no terpenes or flavonoids, is non-toxic with low risk of abuse, no side effects and is completely natural. The nanoscale of our isolate allows us to suspend our products in a convenient spray form, similar to famous mint freshener, Binaca®, facilitating immediate absorption into the blood stream, as compared to competitors' products requiring patients to ingest pills or oils which may complicate therapeutic delivery of underlying compounds. Root Origins walks the path "from seed to shelf"™ quite literally alongside all our fellow stakeholders -- from the hemp farmer workers who lovingly toil to grow perhaps the most symbiotic plant in human history, to the hi-tech labs keeping open room on the bench for meaningful, holistic research (not just big money pharma), to the physicians and health care workers providing access to natural solutions that help keep their patients thriving and smiling. From organic farms to nanoscale research, Root Origins leaves nothing unturned in delivering benefits nature intended.