Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Root Origins (formerly CBD Natural Solutions)

Root Origins (formerly CBD Natural Solutions)

NIGHT SPRAY

About this product

CBD Natural Solutions proud offers 02 SLEEP. The first CBD sublingual oral spray combined with Melatonin, GABA & Valerian root to help you get a better night's rest. Our 02 SLEEP product offers an accurate spray applicator with each spray delivering 2mg of CBD Sleep Formula. Our convenient 8ml spray bottle will last up to 30-days*. Our products are tested for purity by SC Labs, California.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!