About this product

CBD Natural Solutions proud offers 02 SLEEP. The first CBD sublingual oral spray combined with Melatonin, GABA & Valerian root to help you get a better night's rest. Our 02 SLEEP product offers an accurate spray applicator with each spray delivering 2mg of CBD Sleep Formula. Our convenient 8ml spray bottle will last up to 30-days*. Our products are tested for purity by SC Labs, California.