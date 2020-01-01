 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. Hydro Berry Breathable CBD Vape Juice 1g

Hydro Berry Breathable CBD Vape Juice 1g

by CBD Plus USA

Write a review
CBD Plus USA Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Hydro Berry Breathable CBD Vape Juice 1g

Reserve online, pick up in-store

Cannabinoids

THC
0.0%
CBD
1000.0mg
$49.99

Also at 1 other store nearby

Store updated

Similar items

Show all

About this product

60mL in volume, our delicious 1000mg CBD vape juice contains our Premium Broad-Spectrum Canna extract which features additional active ingredients derived from Cannabis like CBG, CBC, and CBDV to name a few. This vegetable and propylene glycol blended juice is 30%pg / 70%vg and is commonly used for relaxation and to alleviate sudden onsets of symptoms experienced from various conditions like pain, anxiety, and restlessness. Ingredients: USP Propylene Glycol, USP Vegetable Glycerin, Natural and Artificial Flavoring, Proprietary Blend: Broad Spectrum Industrial Hemp Extract.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

CBD Plus USA Logo
Are you looking for a safer, more natural way to relieve pain? CBD might be what you're missing. The legalization of cannabidiol has provided the opportunity to seek treatment for stress-related, or physical, ailments in an organic way. If you're tired of your medication not getting the job done, you've come to the right place. Stop by any of our locations and speak to one of our CBD experts. It is our mission to work with you to find the product that best suits your needs. Come in today and find relief the natural way.