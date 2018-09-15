SYNERGY 1:1 Relief Balm - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
Are simply infused herbal oils combined with beeswax- to thicken them into a solid state. We incorporated whole plants/herbs in our salves and may find some of these finely ground or pulverized components of the herbs themselves from time to time. These salves are great for treating local conditions; the effects target the area of the body on which they’re applied.
on September 15th, 2018
A friend gave me a jar to try. My doctor says the bursa in my shoulders are not working as well as the should and that is causing my pain. Cortisone shoots stop the pain but require 3 month visits. I tried the balm and while it was not as effective as cortisone, it was good enough.
on June 11th, 2018
This product works better for me than muv I payed $64 for 1.7 oz for. Great stuff