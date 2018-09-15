 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. CBD Wellness 1oz 250mg Original Pain Relieving Topical Salve

by CBD Wellness

$22.00MSRP

About this product

Are simply infused herbal oils combined with beeswax- to thicken them into a solid state. We incorporated whole plants/herbs in our salves and may find some of these finely ground or pulverized components of the herbs themselves from time to time. These salves are great for treating local conditions; the effects target the area of the body on which they’re applied.

2 customer reviews

roberthsearcy

A friend gave me a jar to try. My doctor says the bursa in my shoulders are not working as well as the should and that is causing my pain. Cortisone shoots stop the pain but require 3 month visits. I tried the balm and while it was not as effective as cortisone, it was good enough.

Wellhell

This product works better for me than muv I payed $64 for 1.7 oz for. Great stuff

