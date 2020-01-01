 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. CBD Wellness CBD RSO

CBD Wellness CBD RSO

by CBD Wellness

Write a review
CBD Wellness Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil CBD Wellness CBD RSO

$30.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Just like all of our other products, we only use the highest quality flower buds to create this product. We implement a Co2 extraction process which allows us to safely extract the oil without harsh chemicals keeping the integrity of the plant. RSO has been found to help tremendously with vast majority of ailments/conditions from minor symptoms to the most severe.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

CBD Wellness Logo
CBD Health Products