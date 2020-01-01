Chicken Isolate Pet Tincture 30ml 300mg
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$29.99
Pickup 53.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
No stores nearby
1 ounce
$59.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
CBDPet Cannabidiol Oil 100 has been specifically developed for pet owners that want to give their dogs and cats health a general boost, help improve mobility or combat behavioral issues. Each daily serving of Pet Hemp 100 delivers 3.3mg/10lbs dose of concentrated full spectrum cannabidiol "CBD" via natural and organic carrier hemp oil. - Contains 3.3 mg/10 lbs of full spectrum cannabidiol per daily serving - Natural and Organic - Natural Hemp Flavor - Backed by a 90 day Money-Back Guarantee
Be the first to review this product.