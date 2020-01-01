CBDPet contains concentrated cannabidiol (CBD) oil which has been CO2 extracted from certified non-GMO organic hemp that is free of pesticides and herbicides. Our CBD oil is the highest grade available and is easy to administer, safe to use and comes 90 day satisfaction guarantee. Each daily serving of CBDPet delivers 3.3 mg of cannabidiol. CBDPet is 100% legal and safe for your pet to consume. Every batch of CBDPet is tested by a third party lab to make sure the concentration of active cannabinoids is consistent and there are no harmful chemicals or pathogens that could harm your pet. CBDPet follows strict manufacturing guidelines as well as stringent quality control protocols necessary to provide the highest quality CBD product available on the market. Your pet deserves the best and CBDPet ensures our product meets the purity standards and quality you demand.