 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Pets
  4. Pet tinctures
  5. CBDPet: Cannabidiol 100 mg

CBDPet: Cannabidiol 100 mg

by CBDPet

Write a review
CBDPet Pets Pet Tinctures CBDPet: Cannabidiol 100 mg
CBDPet Pets Pet Tinctures CBDPet: Cannabidiol 100 mg
CBDPet Pets Pet Tinctures CBDPet: Cannabidiol 100 mg

$24.99MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

CBDPet Cannabidiol Oil 100 has been specifically developed for pet owners that want to give their dogs and cats health a general boost, help improve mobility or combat behavioral issues. Each daily serving of Pet Hemp 100 delivers 3.3mg/10lbs dose of concentrated full spectrum cannabidiol "CBD" via natural and organic carrier hemp oil. - Contains 3.3 mg/10 lbs of full spectrum cannabidiol per daily serving - Natural and Organic - Natural Hemp Flavor - Backed by a 90 day Money-Back Guarantee

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

CBDPet Logo
CBDPet contains concentrated cannabidiol (CBD) oil which has been CO2 extracted from certified non-GMO organic hemp that is free of pesticides and herbicides. Our CBD oil is the highest grade available and is easy to administer, safe to use and comes 90 day satisfaction guarantee. Each daily serving of CBDPet delivers 3.3 mg of cannabidiol. CBDPet is 100% legal and safe for your pet to consume. Every batch of CBDPet is tested by a third party lab to make sure the concentration of active cannabinoids is consistent and there are no harmful chemicals or pathogens that could harm your pet. CBDPet follows strict manufacturing guidelines as well as stringent quality control protocols necessary to provide the highest quality CBD product available on the market. Your pet deserves the best and CBDPet ensures our product meets the purity standards and quality you demand.