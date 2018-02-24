 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. CBDPure: Cannabidiol 300 mg

CBDPure: Cannabidiol 300 mg

by CBDPure

Skip to Reviews
4.611
CBDPure Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil CBDPure: Cannabidiol 300 mg
CBDPure Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil CBDPure: Cannabidiol 300 mg
CBDPure Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil CBDPure: Cannabidiol 300 mg
CBDPure Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil CBDPure: Cannabidiol 300 mg

$54.99MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

CBDPure Cannabidiol Oil 300 has been developed for those looking for a great all round supplement to supercharge their health and well-being. Each daily serving of CBDPure 300 delivers 10 mg of cannbidiol (CBD) per daily serving. The only ingredients in CBDPure is full spectrum CBD oil in a hemp seed carrier oil. - Contains 10 mg of cannabidiol (CBD) per daily serving - Hemp Seed Oil - Natural Hemp Flavor - Backed by a 90 Day Money-Back Guarantee

11 customer reviews

Show all
4.611

write a review

viper643

Ordered this CBD Oil and received an empty box in the mail. Someone ripped off the contents because the box wasn't sealed properly. The folded end of the box wasn't sealed with tape and could be easily opened. Currently trying to get some recourse from the USPS and this company. Will update the results. Out fifty bucks right now.

JimmyLester

Friend told me to try this out and I am glad that I did. Great product!

About this brand

CBDPure Logo
CBDPure is a cannabidiol ("CBD") oil derived from hemp grown using organic standards from the great state of Colorado, without the use of harmful pesticides and herbicides. The hemp we use has been chosen for its high CBD content and is grown with great care in order to produce a high quality product you can count on. CBDPure is 100% legal and safe to consume. It does not contain psychoactive properties commonly found in recreational hemp - meaning it does not provide a "high" or intoxicated feeling to users. Our CBD oil contains naturally occurring cannabidiol, terpenes and other cannabinoids to promote overall well-being. CBDPure follows strict manufacturing guidelines as well as stringent quality control protocols necessary to provide the highest quality CBD product available on the market. You deserve the best for your health and CBDPure ensures our product meets the purity standards and quality our customers demand.