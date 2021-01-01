Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand CBDPure

CBDPure

CBDPure: Cannabidiol 300 mg

Product rating:
Buy Here

About this product

CBDPure Cannabidiol Oil 300 has been developed for those looking for a great all round supplement to supercharge their health and well-being. Each daily serving of CBDPure 300 delivers 10 mg of cannbidiol (CBD) per daily serving. The only ingredients in CBDPure is full spectrum CBD oil in a hemp seed carrier oil.

- Contains 10 mg of cannabidiol (CBD) per daily serving
- Hemp Seed Oil
- Natural Hemp Flavor
- Backed by a 90 Day Money-Back Guarantee
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!