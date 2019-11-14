Eporras on November 1st, 2019

I’ve been using this product for over a month now and I love it. I have tried other CBD products but this particular one has helped me more than the others. One example for me that sticks out is I get anxious on flights, especially sitting past the wings of the plane. I travel once to twice a month and over the past month I have not been anxious during, before or after my flights. I feel like myself minus my heart wanting to jump out of my body. I now feel comfortable flying and can sit anywhere on the plane.