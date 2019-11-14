NellyN
on November 14th, 2019
I absolutely love this honey! Tastes amazing, helps my everyday anxiety, 5 stars.. love love love
on November 9th, 2019
Bought this for my dad who was having extreme anxiety, post surgery. Prior to taking this, he hadn’t been able to sleep more than 2 hours at a time. The first night he tried this, he slept 6 hours, woke up for the bathroom then slept another 4 hours. By day 3, he asked me to order another jar to make sure he always had this on hand!
on November 1st, 2019
I’ve been using this product for over a month now and I love it. I have tried other CBD products but this particular one has helped me more than the others. One example for me that sticks out is I get anxious on flights, especially sitting past the wings of the plane. I travel once to twice a month and over the past month I have not been anxious during, before or after my flights. I feel like myself minus my heart wanting to jump out of my body. I now feel comfortable flying and can sit anywhere on the plane.