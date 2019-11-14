 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. Arizona Raw Hemp Honey

Arizona Raw Hemp Honey

by CBeeD - Arizona Raw Honey

Skip to Reviews
5.08
CBeeD - Arizona Raw Honey Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Arizona Raw Hemp Honey
CBeeD - Arizona Raw Honey Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Arizona Raw Hemp Honey
CBeeD - Arizona Raw Honey Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Arizona Raw Hemp Honey
CBeeD - Arizona Raw Honey Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Arizona Raw Hemp Honey

$50.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

500mg Full Spectrum CBD 6oz Jar Local Arizona Raw Desert Blossom Honey

8 customer reviews

Show all
5.08

write a review

NellyN

I absolutely love this honey! Tastes amazing, helps my everyday anxiety, 5 stars.. love love love

b.b.818

Bought this for my dad who was having extreme anxiety, post surgery. Prior to taking this, he hadn’t been able to sleep more than 2 hours at a time. The first night he tried this, he slept 6 hours, woke up for the bathroom then slept another 4 hours. By day 3, he asked me to order another jar to make sure he always had this on hand!

Eporras

I’ve been using this product for over a month now and I love it. I have tried other CBD products but this particular one has helped me more than the others. One example for me that sticks out is I get anxious on flights, especially sitting past the wings of the plane. I travel once to twice a month and over the past month I have not been anxious during, before or after my flights. I feel like myself minus my heart wanting to jump out of my body. I now feel comfortable flying and can sit anywhere on the plane.

About this brand

CBeeD - Arizona Raw Honey Logo
Raw Hemp Honey