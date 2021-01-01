About this product

Arizona Sonoran Desert Honey

500mg Full Spectrum CBD

6oz Jar

Our honey is 100% pure, Sonoran desert raw honey. Every jar may carry its own unique flavor as our honey is not blended and straight from the hive. The Sonoran desert contains one of the most biodiverse ecosystems in North America, with only two rainy seasons a year. The harsh desert landscape from mesquite trees to delicate cacti flowers makes our honey complex and robust in flavor. This honey varietal is great for year round allergies.



Premium Organic Full Spectrum Hemp CBD

Strain: Sour Space Candy- This strain is on the Indica dominant side of the spectrum and is highly regarded for pain and anxiety management. 70.6% CBD 79.6% total Cannabinoids.