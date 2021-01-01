Delta-8 500 MG Soft Gels
by Hemp General StoreWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
If you like to toss and not taste, the soft gels are the way to go for you. Just toss a pill down the hatch and enjoy this version of Delta-8. These little gems are 500 mg and make for an easy dose of Delta-8 with no designated flavor. DRIP softgels are manufactured in an FDA registered facility that is experienced in the production of nutraceuticals.
About this brand
Hemp General Store
Cedar Valley Growers offers a variety of premium, home-grown hemp products that are created with ingenuity and passion to help leave the world in a better place. Our products are designed to provide a positive well-being that can be enjoyed with a peace of mind due to our transparency and quality seen from seed to sale. Find us at our storefront at hempgeneral.store
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.