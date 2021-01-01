 Loading…

  Delta-8 THC
  Delta 8 Lemon Gummies 400mg - 20ct

Delta 8 Lemon Gummies 400mg - 20ct

by Hemp General Store

About this product

When life gives you lemons, eat a gummy! A lemon spritz you're sure to love! Each drop of sweetness weighs in at 20 mg per piece, and they come in a 400 mg jar (20 pieces total). If you're tongue-tied on taste, you can choose our other flavors of berry, green apple, peach, or even a small sample pack of flavors. We recommend starting with a half (10MGs) and evaluating how you feel after an hour or two

About this brand

Cedar Valley Growers offers a variety of premium, home-grown hemp products that are created with ingenuity and passion to help leave the world in a better place. Our products are designed to provide a positive well-being that can be enjoyed with a peace of mind due to our transparency and quality seen from seed to sale. Find us at our storefront at hempgeneral.store

