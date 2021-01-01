About this product

When life gives you lemons, eat a gummy! A lemon spritz you're sure to love! Each drop of sweetness weighs in at 20 mg per piece, and they come in a 400 mg jar (20 pieces total). If you're tongue-tied on taste, you can choose our other flavors of berry, green apple, peach, or even a small sample pack of flavors.



We recommend starting with a half (10MGs) and evaluating how you feel after an hour or two