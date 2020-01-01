 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Gelato #45

by Central Maine Flower

Gelato #45 is believed to be a Bay Area, California-bred, decently potent (THC levels reportedly exceeding 20%), mood-improving, physically-comforting, sociable and talkative, (most agree) Indica-Dominant, afternoon/evening hybrid blend of Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. Hungry and sedating, this earthy, fruity, pine and Kush-y strain often fosters slumber.

About this brand

Central Maine Flower is a medical marijuana boutique that strives to provide exceptional customer service, products and experience to our customers.