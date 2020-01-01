White Cream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Gelato #45 is believed to be a Bay Area, California-bred, decently potent (THC levels reportedly exceeding 20%), mood-improving, physically-comforting, sociable and talkative, (most agree) Indica-Dominant, afternoon/evening hybrid blend of Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. Hungry and sedating, this earthy, fruity, pine and Kush-y strain often fosters slumber.
Be the first to review this product.