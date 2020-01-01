 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by Central Maine Flower

About this product

Orange Double Diesel, or Agent D, is a sativa-dominant hybrid that combines Sour Diesel and TGA Seeds’ Agent Orange. This lineage is evident in Orange Double Diesel’s sweet citrus flavor which is accented by a subtle diesel aftertaste. Sativa-lovers will appreciate the sharp sense of energy and focus that Orange Double Diesel delivers, and these effects may be helpful for patients treating ADD/ADHD, fatigue, and stress.

About this brand

Central Maine Flower Logo
Central Maine Flower is a medical marijuana boutique that strives to provide exceptional customer service, products and experience to our customers.