Lemon Lime Chews 8-pack

by Central Ave

About this product

Lemon Lime flavored fruit chews. 8 chews per package, testing at ~5mg of THC each. *test results on edibles vary from batch to batch.

About this brand

Central Ave Compassionate Care is a non-profit Massachusetts Registered Marijuana Dispensary committed to providing the best quality cannabis and cannabis infused products to registered patients. We are located at 31 Central Ave in Ayer, MA. Visit our website at www.centralavecare.org