Our 510 thread battery is known for being one of the best on the market! The longevity is spectacular for battery life and overall lasting technology. The battery charges via micro USB on the side to avoid breaking, losing or damaging your cartridge during the process.
CENTURION EXTRACTS
From carefully selected California grown plants, we extract and refine our oil to the highest level, providing you with a sleek, discrete and user-friendly product you can carry and use anywhere, anytime. OUR MISSION: “To provide clean, consistent, quality, affordable cannabis products that enhance cerebral and cognitive thinking abilities by stimulating ones mood, creativity, inspiration, and vision”