  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Batteries & power
  5. Black Battery

Black Battery

by CENTURION EXTRACTS

Write a review
$20.00MSRP

About this product

Our 510 thread battery is known for being one of the best on the market! The longevity is spectacular for battery life and overall lasting technology. The battery charges via micro USB on the side to avoid breaking, losing or damaging your cartridge during the process.

About this brand

From carefully selected California grown plants, we extract and refine our oil to the highest level, providing you with a sleek, discrete and user-friendly product you can carry and use anywhere, anytime. OUR MISSION: “To provide clean, consistent, quality, affordable cannabis products that enhance cerebral and cognitive thinking abilities by stimulating ones mood, creativity, inspiration, and vision”