  CBD Rebound Capsules 150mg 10-pack

CBD Rebound Capsules 150mg 10-pack

by Ceres Garden

About this product

Rebound with Cayenne, Red Chinese Ginseng, Hawthorn, Willow Bark, and Turmeric CBD: 150mg for active bodies that need to recover, our unique formula helps speed regeneration and reduce inflammation. Made from strain-specific, pure CO2 extracted cannabis oils, each package of 10 contains 150mg of pure CO2 extracted CBD oil. Formulated with Cayenne, Red Chinese Ginseng, Hawthorn, Willow Bark, and Turmeric, this healing formula increases the movement of blood through the body encouraging the removal of toxins, decreasing lactic acid and improving oxygen levels and avenergy metabolism.

About this brand

Ceres branded products are grown and developed using the safest practices in the industry. Our gardens utilize cutting edge deep water culture technology that ensures the plants have a consistent source of organic nutrients in a medium free of pests, molds or bacteria. Ceres utilizes state of the art CO2 extraction equipment to produce the cleanest, safest and most desirable derivative products in the industry.