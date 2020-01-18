Ceres Garden
Genuine American Cannabis
About Ceres Garden
Ceres branded products are grown and developed using the safest practices in the industry. Our gardens utilize cutting edge deep water culture technology that ensures the plants have a consistent source of organic nutrients in a medium free of pests, molds or bacteria. Ceres utilizes state of the art CO2 extraction equipment to produce the cleanest, safest and most desirable derivative products in the industry.
Available in
United States, Washington