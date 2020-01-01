 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Lotions
  5. 1:1 Relief Lotion 2oz 350mg

1:1 Relief Lotion 2oz 350mg

by Ceres Garden

Pure CO2 extracted CBD & THC herbal blend. A powerful combination of pain relieving ingredients to help support the body’s ability to heal inflammation and soothing menthol to penetrate sore muscles and ease aches and pains.

Ceres branded products are grown and developed using the safest practices in the industry. Our gardens utilize cutting edge deep water culture technology that ensures the plants have a consistent source of organic nutrients in a medium free of pests, molds or bacteria. Ceres utilizes state of the art CO2 extraction equipment to produce the cleanest, safest and most desirable derivative products in the industry.