  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Lubricants & oils
  5. Chakra Xtracts® Medi-Rub™ Massage Oil

Chakra Xtracts® Medi-Rub™ Massage Oil

by Chakra Xtracts

$39.99MSRP

About this product

ChakraXtracts Medi-Rub Massage Oil is a custom blend of natural cold-pressed oils infused with 500mg of ChakraXtract's Award Winning CBD Isolate derived from the finest organically grown, pesticide-free, non-GMO industrial hemp grown on our private farms in Oregon and Colorado. It has a light feel, softens skin and glides on smoothly to help soothe tired and aching muscles. Our massage oil is nut free, paraben free, silicone free and mineral oil free. Ingredients: Chakra Xtracts CBD Isolate, Cold Pressed Nut-Free Massage Oil Blend (Safflower Seed Oil, Sunflower Seed Oil, Jojoba Seed Oil, Avocado Oil, Vitamin E), Emulsifier (PEG-40 Sorbitan Peroleate) This product is intended for external use only and is not for consumption. For use by adults 18 and older. Keep out of the reach of children. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnosis, treat, cure or prevent any disease. ALWAYS consult with your doctor prior to using any Chakra Xtracts CBD products.

About this brand

Chakra Xtracts has quickly become a worldwide industry leader in the global hemp CBD market. We are a vertically integrated wholesale and retail distributor with in house hemp cultivation, a state of the art manufacturing facility, and a robust distribution system all under one company. We work closely with our team of local farmers and extractors to produce industry leading pharmaceutical grade CBD from our hemp farms in Colorado. Our team proudly processes all our hand crafted products with thoughtful, responsible, and gentle techniques. Feel free to ask us questions anytime about our products.