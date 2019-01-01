About this product

Chakra Xtracts Medi-Rub Muscle Rub is a custom blend of moisturizing, soothing and calming ingredients infused with 500mg of Chakra Xtracts Award Winning Full Spectrum CBD derived from the finest organically grown, pesticide-free, non-GMO industrial hemp from our private farms in Colorado. Our cream is paraben free, nut free, enriched with Arnica Extract and naturally fragranced with Eucalyptus, Peppermint, Rosemary and Dwarf Pine Oil. Rub on daily to help relax and calm sore, tired and aching muscles. This product is intended for external use only and is not for consumption. For use by adults 18 and older. Keep out of the reach of children. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnosis, treat, cure or prevent any disease. ALWAYS consult with your doctor prior to using any Chakra Xtracts CBD products.