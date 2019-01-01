About this product

Chakra Xtracts® CBD TerpSauce™ is organically grown, US Certified Legal, Registered, & Traceable Hemp from "Soil to Oil." Our TerpSauce™ is loaded with a robust, powerful FULL SPECTRUM cannabinoid profile, and loaded with delicious food grade terps! Chakra Xtracts® CBD TerpSauce™ contains oil carefully extracted via a combination of a gentle supercritical CO2 extraction and through our patent pending isolation process in the wonderful state of COLORADO. We manufacture our oils in a registered FDA facility and we lab test all batches 3x for solvents, heavy metals, and potency throughout the process! Weekly, our chemists carefully infuse hand selected terpenes recommended by our flavorologists with our award winning Full Spectrum CBD oil, all while preserving the molecular structure of the CBD and balancing the natural terpene profile. Our terpenes are derived from various Organic Hemp Strains and Pure Organic A Grade Botanical Terpene Profiles. Chakra Xtracts® TerpSauce™ is is EXTREMELY versatile for virtually UNLIMITED uses! It’s simply a very raw, pure form of our full spectrum oil that can easily be added to anyone’s lifestyle Dab TerpSauce™ in your favorite rig! Load TerpSauce™ into a Wax Pen for portable dabs! Top TerpSauce™ with a Bowl! Roll TerpSauce™ into your smokables! For use by adults 18 and older. Keep out of the reach of children. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnosis, treat, cure or prevent any disease. ALWAYS consult with your doctor prior to using any Chakra Xtracts CBD products.