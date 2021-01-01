 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Goodnight Grape Green Hornet Gummy 10mg

Goodnight Grape Green Hornet Gummy 10mg

by Cheeba Chews

Write a review
Cheeba Chews Edibles Candy Goodnight Grape Green Hornet Gummy 10mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Goodnight Grape Green Hornet Gummy 10mg by Cheeba Chews

About this brand

Cheeba Chews Logo
The Original Chocolate Taffy, Marijuana-infused edible, known as Cheeba Chews™ was first cooked in Colorado with a simple question, "Why can't anyone make a consistently infused edible for patients in need?" What was about to happen, no one expected.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review