 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Gas and Roses Live Resin Infused Pre-roll 1g

Gas and Roses Live Resin Infused Pre-roll 1g

by Chemistry.

Write a review
Chemistry. Cannabis Pre-rolls Gas and Roses Live Resin Infused Pre-roll 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

This Sativa-leaning Hybrid is sun grown utilizing regenerative practices and features notes of earth, rose, fuel, and a hint of citrus. A perfect combination of floral sweetness and gassy flavor that will make any stoner fall in love. By crossing the citrusy and sweet Sativa-Hybrid Lemon Kush with the skunky and floral Indica Rosebud, Gas and Roses achieves an ideal Hybrid blend. It will have you feeling uplifted and laid-back at the same time. TYPE: Hybrid THC: 30.7% CANNABINOIDS: 35.4% GROWN BY: Moon Gazer Farms REGION: Mendocino – Redwood Valley LINEAGE: Lemon Kush x (True OG x Black Dog) x Red Rosebud RELEASE DATE: 4/20/2021

About this brand

Chemistry. Logo
Chemistry's single cultivar, full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by some of Northern California's best (and brightest) craft cultivators. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect. Our eclectic team of insanely talented humans are united by a passion for the plant, a deep respect for the scientific method and a dedication to the subtle qualities of excellence. Oh, and a penchant for the playful. Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review