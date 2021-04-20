Gas and Roses Live Resin Infused Pre-roll 1g
This Sativa-leaning Hybrid is sun grown utilizing regenerative practices and features notes of earth, rose, fuel, and a hint of citrus. A perfect combination of floral sweetness and gassy flavor that will make any stoner fall in love. By crossing the citrusy and sweet Sativa-Hybrid Lemon Kush with the skunky and floral Indica Rosebud, Gas and Roses achieves an ideal Hybrid blend. It will have you feeling uplifted and laid-back at the same time. TYPE: Hybrid THC: 30.7% CANNABINOIDS: 35.4% GROWN BY: Moon Gazer Farms REGION: Mendocino – Redwood Valley LINEAGE: Lemon Kush x (True OG x Black Dog) x Red Rosebud RELEASE DATE: 4/20/2021
