Chemistry.
This Sativa-leaning Hybrid is sun grown utilizing regenerative practices and features notes of earth, rose, fuel, and a hint of citrus. A perfect combination of floral sweetness and gassy flavor that will make any stoner fall in love.
By crossing the citrusy and sweet Sativa-Hybrid Lemon Kush with the skunky and floral Indica Rosebud, Gas and Roses achieves an ideal Hybrid blend. It will have you feeling uplifted and laid-back at the same time.
TYPE: Hybrid
THC: 30.7%
CANNABINOIDS: 35.4%
GROWN BY: Moon Gazer Farms
REGION: Mendocino – Redwood Valley
LINEAGE: Lemon Kush x (True OG x Black Dog) x Red Rosebud
RELEASE DATE: 4/20/2021
