  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Ital Lemons Diamonds

Ital Lemons Diamonds

by Chemistry.

Chemistry. Concentrates Solvent Ital Lemons Diamonds

A bright and energetic strain, Ital Lemons’ strong uplifting effects will leave you feeling like you’ve just gone for a stroll along the beach. Replace your morning coffee with this potent strain and you’re sure to have a sunny day. THC: 87.9% CANNABINOIDS: 100% GROWN BY: Lady Sativa Farms

Chemistry's single cultivar, full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by some of Northern California's best (and brightest) craft cultivators. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect. Our eclectic team of insanely talented humans are united by a passion for the plant, a deep respect for the scientific method and a dedication to the subtle qualities of excellence. Oh, and a penchant for the playful. Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.

