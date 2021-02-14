 Loading…

  5. Strawnana Frosting Live Resin Infused Pre Roll 1g

Strawnana Frosting Live Resin Infused Pre Roll 1g

by Chemistry.

Chemistry. Cannabis Pre-rolls Strawnana Frosting Live Resin Infused Pre Roll 1g

Farm-bred in Covelo, Radicle Herbs combined two potent flavor blasting strains, Strawberry Banana and Vanilla Frosting, to create Strawnana Frosting. The terpene profile starts with a blast of myrcene and finishes with the fruity terpinolene, ocimene, and limonene. This heavy indica matches it’s robust flavor with a wicked head high that will have you feeling positively euphoric. Live full-spectrum oil made from fresh, never frozen sungrown flower, infused on top of the same flower. Truly making this a strain specific, flavor packed, and potent joint. *Made with Sun+Earth certified flower.* TYPE: Indica THC: 28.1% CANNABINOIDS: 28.1% GROWN BY: Radicle Herbs REGION: Mendocino RELEASE DATE: 02/14/2021

Chemistry's single cultivar, full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by some of Northern California's best (and brightest) craft cultivators. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect. Our eclectic team of insanely talented humans are united by a passion for the plant, a deep respect for the scientific method and a dedication to the subtle qualities of excellence. Oh, and a penchant for the playful. Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.

