Logo for the brand Chemistry.

Chemistry.

Strawnana Frosting Live Resin Infused Pre Roll 1g

Farm-bred in Covelo, Radicle Herbs combined two potent flavor blasting strains, Strawberry Banana and Vanilla Frosting, to create Strawnana Frosting. The terpene profile starts with a blast of myrcene and finishes with the fruity terpinolene, ocimene, and limonene. This heavy indica matches it’s robust flavor with a wicked head high that will have you feeling positively euphoric.

Live full-spectrum oil made from fresh, never frozen sungrown flower, infused on top of the same flower. Truly making this a strain specific, flavor packed, and potent joint.

*Made with Sun+Earth certified flower.*

TYPE: Indica
THC: 28.1%
CANNABINOIDS: 28.1%

GROWN BY: Radicle Herbs
REGION: Mendocino
RELEASE DATE: 02/14/2021
