About this product

Farm-bred in Covelo, Radicle Herbs combined two potent flavor blasting strains, Strawberry Banana and Vanilla Frosting, to create Strawnana Frosting. The terpene profile starts with a blast of myrcene and finishes with the fruity terpinolene, ocimene, and limonene. This heavy indica matches it’s robust flavor with a wicked head high that will have you feeling positively euphoric.



Live full-spectrum oil made from fresh, never frozen sungrown flower, infused on top of the same flower. Truly making this a strain specific, flavor packed, and potent joint.



*Made with Sun+Earth certified flower.*



TYPE: Indica

THC: 28.1%

CANNABINOIDS: 28.1%



GROWN BY: Radicle Herbs

REGION: Mendocino

RELEASE DATE: 02/14/2021