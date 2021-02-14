Chemistry.
Farm-bred in Covelo, Radicle Herbs combined two potent flavor blasting strains, Strawberry Banana and Vanilla Frosting, to create Strawnana Frosting. The terpene profile starts with a blast of myrcene and finishes with the fruity terpinolene, ocimene, and limonene. This heavy indica matches it’s robust flavor with a wicked head high that will have you feeling positively euphoric.
Live full-spectrum oil made from fresh, never frozen sungrown flower, infused on top of the same flower. Truly making this a strain specific, flavor packed, and potent joint.
*Made with Sun+Earth certified flower.*
TYPE: Indica
THC: 28.1%
CANNABINOIDS: 28.1%
GROWN BY: Radicle Herbs
REGION: Mendocino
RELEASE DATE: 02/14/2021
