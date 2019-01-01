About this product

We packed this cooling gel with a powerful blend of essential oils including spearmint, eucalyptus, peppermint, white camphor, and lemongrass -- all designed to bring an icy cool down to your muscles. Combined with 150 mg of full spectrum CBD per oz, this little blue gel is the perfect addition for muscle aches and pains. 2 oz: 300 mg CBD, $25 4 oz: 600 mg CBD, $42.50 8 oz: 800 mg CBD, $80