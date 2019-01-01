CR Sport Cooling Gel: 300, 600, 1200 mg Full Spectrum Hemp CBD Cooling Gel
We packed this cooling gel with a powerful blend of essential oils including spearmint, eucalyptus, peppermint, white camphor, and lemongrass -- all designed to bring an icy cool down to your muscles. Combined with 150 mg of full spectrum CBD per oz, this little blue gel is the perfect addition for muscle aches and pains. 2 oz: 300 mg CBD, $25 4 oz: 600 mg CBD, $42.50 8 oz: 800 mg CBD, $80
We are an Oregon based, veteran owned company that specializes in CBD infused health and beauty products