By using a rotating dial located at the bottom of the battery, the eGo-C Twist gives users the ability to change their voltage output on the fly from 3.2V all the way up to 4.8V, making the eGo-C Twist battery very versatile to be able to find that sweet spot for different atomizer resistances. Capacity: 1100mAh 900mAh 650mAh Thread Type: 510 Voltage: Adjustable Charger: Included
Chill Waze is the premier online headshop for the hard-working professional. We offer premium products that look and feel as good as they function. From custom-designed glass pieces by ultra-talented glassblowers to the best vape pen batteries. Chill Waze definitely has you covered. Not to mention, our customer service is second to none. Try us.