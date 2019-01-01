 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
VARIABLE VOLTAGE VAPE PEN BATTERY 1100 MAH

by Chill Waze

$17.00MSRP

About this product

By using a rotating dial located at the bottom of the battery, the eGo-C Twist gives users the ability to change their voltage output on the fly from 3.2V all the way up to 4.8V, making the eGo-C Twist battery very versatile to be able to find that sweet spot for different atomizer resistances. Capacity: 1100mAh 900mAh 650mAh Thread Type: 510 Voltage: Adjustable Charger: Included

About this brand

Chill Waze is the premier online headshop for the hard-working professional. We offer premium products that look and feel as good as they function. From custom-designed glass pieces by ultra-talented glassblowers to the best vape pen batteries. Chill Waze definitely has you covered. Not to mention, our customer service is second to none. Try us.