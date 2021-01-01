About this product
This classic South African landrace has a distinctly spicy bouquet, with a strong, fast-acting sativa effect.
About this brand
chizle
We care about medical cannabis. Every batch of flower we grow is carefully crafted to deliver the same benefits, every time, and lab tested to ensure our patients’ safety. Whether you’re looking for an indica, a sativa, a hybrid or a CBD-dominant strain, chizle flower is dependably consistent, and consistently dependable.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.