MAX

by chizle

chizle Cannabis Flower MAX

About this product

A chizle creation, MAX boasts a complex sour citrus taste, with the slightest hint of peppermint. Expect a mellow sativa effect

About this brand

We care about medical cannabis. Every batch of flower we grow is carefully crafted to deliver the same benefits, every time, and lab tested to ensure our patients’ safety. Whether you’re looking for an indica, a sativa, a hybrid or a CBD-dominant strain, chizle flower is dependably consistent, and consistently dependable.

