About this product
The perfect combination of sharp citrus and spicy herbs, Tangie Power’s aroma brings to mind a warm citrus chai, and delivers a balanced sativa-leaning hybrid effect.
About this brand
We care about medical cannabis. Every batch of flower we grow is carefully crafted to deliver the same benefits, every time, and lab tested to ensure our patients’ safety. Whether you’re looking for an indica, a sativa, a hybrid or a CBD-dominant strain, chizle flower is dependably consistent, and consistently dependable.
