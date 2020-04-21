Strawberry Daiquiri Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
Chong’s Choice pre rolls brings you the highest quality medical cannabis in a convenient, easy to smoke product. We take the best flowers sourced from local, trusted growers, and roll them into our all natural papers. Each .75g pre roll is packaged in a sealed, air tight tube to ensure freshness and an odor free environment. Total package weight is 3.75g
on April 21st, 2020
Can this be used for pain
on June 17th, 2018
Tommy Chong - Chongs Choice really delivers with these prerolls, as they are simply wonderful. A really high quality - nicely crafted preroll that delivers on all levels. Filled with Hybrid - Bruce Banner, for a very smooth, enjoyable smoke. These prerolls are definitely worth finding and purchasing, great for ADD, Multiple Sclerosis, calming down and fatigue. Love this strain and preroll !
on January 1st, 2018
Chong’s Choice delivers the highest quality cannabis Pre-rolls out in the market today These joints hit clean and smooth, has a light and herbal taste , and will leave you with a mild and pleasant high :)