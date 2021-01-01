Chong's Choice
Hybrid Pre-Rolls 3.75g 5-pack
Product rating:
About this product
Chong’s Choice pre rolls brings you the highest quality medical cannabis in a convenient, easy to smoke product. We take the best flowers sourced from local, trusted growers, and roll them into our all natural papers. Each .75g pre roll is packaged in a sealed, air tight tube to ensure freshness and an odor free environment. Total package weight is 3.75g
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!