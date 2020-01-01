Garlic Cookies Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 14.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Be the first to review this product.
By crossing Stormtrooper #2 with Mandarin Sunset, Ethos Genetics creates Mandarin Dreams. A fruity gassy hybrid with big bright green buds, this euphoric strain is great for winding down at night or taking an evening stroll.