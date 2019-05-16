ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.8 31 reviews

Mandarin Sunset

Mandarin Sunset

Bred by Ethos Genetics, Mandarin Sunset crosses Herijuana with Orange Skunk, creating an indica with a rich, skunky, orange flavor profile. If you find Mandarin Sunset in concentrate form be sure to give it a try, as its terpene profile has won numerous cups. 

Effects

Relaxed 85%
Sleepy 70%
Happy 65%
Uplifted 50%
Creative 40%
Depression 45%
Pain 35%
Stress 35%
Insomnia 30%
Nausea 20%
Dizzy 30%
Dry mouth 30%
Anxious 25%
Dry eyes 20%

Lineage

First strain parent
Orange Skunk
parent
Second strain parent
Herijuana
parent
Strain
Mandarin Sunset
First strain child
Rawtton
child
Second strain child
Orange Harambe
child

