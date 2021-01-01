 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. City Trees 1g Gasolina Refill

City Trees 1g Gasolina Refill

by City Trees

Write a review
City Trees Concentrates Solvent City Trees 1g Gasolina Refill

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Gas, grass, and heavy herbal notes dominate this cerebral Sativa that any seasoned smoker will fall in love with. Our homage to diesels, OGs, and everything in between. Use our premium distillates on your terms. The same high quality, fully activated oil found in our vape pens is also available in sterile, all-glass applicators for refilling cartridges, dabbing at home, or infusing your favorite treats.

About this brand

City Trees Logo
The city brings us drive, innovation, and a will to keep pushing forward. The trees bring us connection, clarity, and a grounding that helps heal the world around us. We combine years of expertise in cannabis cultivation, extraction, and distribution to deliver the highest quality THC distillate products in Nevada. Using our proprietary extraction processes and relentless attention to detail we craft a variety of clean boutique cannabis products that deliver consistent results. Run that trail; find your zen; write that next track. Sustain Your State with City Trees.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review