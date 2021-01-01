Yocan Evolve Plus Advanced Vape Pen 2020 Version
by Yocan®
1 piece
$38.16
Pickup 15.9 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Our hometown spin on a classic Indica blends herbal flavors with dark berry and grape notes for deeply relaxing downtime. A love letter to our favorite city on Earth. Our all-in-one recyclable pens are ready to use right out of the package. With a stainless steel, kink-resistant body and reliable CCELL technology, these pens deliver a consistent experience with zero upkeep – perfect for the weekend campout or skate session.
Be the first to review this product.