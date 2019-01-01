 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Jackpot Flower

Jackpot Flower

by Clandestine Gardens

Write a review
Clandestine Gardens Cannabis Flower Jackpot Flower

Buy Here

About this product

Jackpot Flower by Clandestine Gardens

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Jackpot

Jackpot

Jackpot comes from Heavyweight Seeds and crosses the famous Jack Herer with their celebrated autoflower 2 Fast 2 Vast. This plant oozes with resin, offering a fruity flavor followed by a spicy, earthy taste. The pleasant high can pick you up before slowly dropping you into a state of bliss for hours to come.

About this brand

Clandestine Gardens Logo
Clandestine Gardens formed with the intent to produce and process the finest cannabis in Washington State. The team optimizes extreme care in handling the product from start to finish. They practice with an old school vibe, and with knowledge of harvesting the finest of crops.