Jackpot Flower by Clandestine Gardens
Jackpot
Jackpot comes from Heavyweight Seeds and crosses the famous Jack Herer with their celebrated autoflower 2 Fast 2 Vast. This plant oozes with resin, offering a fruity flavor followed by a spicy, earthy taste. The pleasant high can pick you up before slowly dropping you into a state of bliss for hours to come.
Clandestine Gardens
Clandestine Gardens formed with the intent to produce and process the finest cannabis in Washington State. The team optimizes extreme care in handling the product from start to finish. They practice with an old school vibe, and with knowledge of harvesting the finest of crops.