ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Jack Herer
Slide 1 of 3
  • Leafly flower of Jack Herer
  • Close up cannabis flower of Jack Herer

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Sativa

4.3 4291 reviews

Jack Herer

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Fruity
Peppery
Herbal

Calculated from 123 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 4291 reviews

Jack Herer nugget
Jack Herer
  • Fruity
  • Peppery
  • Herbal

Jack Herer is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative.

Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency. Many breeders have attempted to cultivate this staple strain themselves in sunny or Mediterranean climates, and indoor growers should wait 50 to 70 days for Jack Herer to flower.

Effects

Show all

3035 people reported 21911 effects
Happy 56%
Uplifted 52%
Euphoric 48%
Energetic 47%
Creative 44%
Stress 37%
Depression 29%
Anxiety 29%
Pain 21%
Fatigue 15%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 16%
Paranoid 6%
Dizzy 6%
Anxious 4%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

4,291

more reviews
write a review

Find Jack Herer nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Jack Herer nearby.

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Super Lemon Haze
Super Lemon Haze
More CBGLeafly flower for Durban Poison
Durban Poison
More arousingLeafly flower for J1
J1
More gigglyLeafly flower for XJ-13
XJ-13
More euphoricLeafly flower for Candy Jack
Candy Jack
More terpinoleneLeafly flower for Chernobyl
Chernobyl
Leafly flower for Super Jack
Super Jack
More focusingLeafly flower for Cracker Jack
Cracker Jack
More energetic
search by similar

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Jack Herer
User uploaded image of Jack Herer
User uploaded image of Jack Herer
User uploaded image of Jack Herer
User uploaded image of Jack Herer
User uploaded image of Jack Herer
User uploaded image of Jack Herer
more photos

Found in

Preview for Cannabis strains for depression
Cannabis strains for depression
Preview for Energizing cannabis strains
Energizing cannabis strains
Preview for Fall spice cannabis strains
Fall spice cannabis strains
Preview for Terpinolene-dominant strains
Terpinolene-dominant strains
Preview for Most popular cannabis strains
Most popular cannabis strains

Lineage

First strain parent
Northern Lights #5
parent
Second strain parent
Shiva Skunk
parent
Strain
Jack Herer
First strain child
Chem Jack
child
Second strain child
Lennon
child

Grow info

Sponsored by
Sponsor Logo
sativa
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Jack Herer

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Jack Herer nearby.

Good Reads

Show all

Tips for growing Jack Herer cannabis
Tips for growing Jack Herer cannabis
Happy Chanukah, Leafly Style!
Happy Chanukah, Leafly Style!
The best cannabis strains for sparking creativity
The best cannabis strains for sparking creativity
6 cannabis strains to help you stay productive
6 cannabis strains to help you stay productive

Most popular in