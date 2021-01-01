3x Sour (28g) - Private Stock
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Claybourne Private Stock - The Connoisseur's Choice. Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go. _____ This Sativa is chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas, inherited from his parent’s strains. 3x Sour was created by crossing with the following strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel.
About this brand
Claybourne Co.
