Claybourne Grams 100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud. _____ Baked Berry (Blueberry x Girl Scout Cookies) is a well balanced Indica-dominant hybrid. This strain has the cookie pie crust taste synonymous with GSC, and is complimented by a fruity-berry flavor. Baked Berry blends the flavors of its parent strains with a smooth smoke and a pleasant tart aftertaste. Baked Berry brings a relaxing euphoria that opens the mind up to introspective thought. Energy levels reportedly remain steady hours after ingestion, making this an excellent daytime choice for those who need to remain productive throughout the day. This strain has also received good reviews from medical users suffering from chronic pain and inflammation.