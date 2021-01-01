Bisti Badlands (3.5g)
About this product
Claybourne Eighths 100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud. Featuring full cannabinoid and terpene profiles right on the package. _____ Bisti Badlands is an Indica dominant hybrid between Old Man’s Purp X OGKP X Wet Dream and has a robust diesel, grape, and coffee nose. Bisti Badlands taste of fruit, fuel, and earth. Users can expect a mellow, creative, and laid back high.
About this brand
Claybourne Co.
