Blueberry Cookies (28g) - Small Buds
by Claybourne Co.Write a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud. _____ Blueberry Cookies is a cross between Girl Scout Cookies and Blueberry. This indica dominant hybrid displays a beautiful mix of forest-green and purple leaves, and retains a cookie pie crust taste with a fruity-berry flavor. Blueberry Cookies produces long lasting and consistent energy, making this an excellent daytime choice for users who need to remain productive throughout the day. Half indica, this strain receives praise from users who suffer from chronic pain and inflammation.
About this brand
Claybourne Co.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.