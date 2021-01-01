About this product

Claybourne Private Stock - The Connoisseur's Choice. Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Half Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go. _____ Epoxy OG is a rare evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa). This bud packs a super stoney high that leaves you feeling unfocused and out of it for hours. The high starts with cerebral effects that work their way through your mind and then your body will begin to follow suit, leaving you couch-locked. Epoxy is often chosen to treat those suffering from conditions such as migraines or headaches, chronic fatigue, depression, chronic stress, and nausea or appetite loss.