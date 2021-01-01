 Loading…

Gouda Dream (3.5g) + Kief (1g)

by Claybourne Co.

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only. Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch. Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours. _____ Gouda Dream has a scent that is earthy, sweet, and mildly citrusy like lemons mixed with pine and diesel. It has a notably striking appearance and flowers with green leaves and orange pistils that are coated with trichomes. Those that have used Gouda Dream have said to expect better focus and a relaxed mindset as both physical and mental awareness are heightened. Gouda Dream is a great choice for those looking to escape reality and calm their nerves for a few hours.

About this brand

Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.

